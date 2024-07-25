Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media Join Forces to Launch Rock Entertainment Sports Network

CLEVELAND, OH - Rock Entertainment Group (REG), the umbrella entity that houses Dan Gilbert's sports and entertainment properties under the ROCK Family of Companies, and Gray Media (Gray) (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, have reached an agreement to launch Rock Entertainment Sports Network. The parties plan for the new network to start over-the-air on Gray's television stations in Cleveland and Cincinnati this August, with future over-the-air, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), and streaming components to be announced as the network grows.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network will serve as the home for the American Hockey League 2015-2016 Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School Varsity Sports, starting with football this fall and programming from the Frontier League Lake Erie Crushers. The network will be available on channel 22.1 through free over-the-air broadcasts and the parties intend for it to be available through major cable, satellite and virtual pay-TV platforms throughout Ohio.

Our fans are the lifeblood of Rock Entertainment Group. We are constantly looking for ways to evolve the opportunities our fans have to engage with all sports across our region and state. From our dynamic college and professional teams to our semiprofessional and high school sports, passion, pride and our commitment to delivering world class experiences via these sports is deeply ingrained in our culture, said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO. The establishment of Rock Entertainment Sports Network will offer fans in Ohio unparalleled access to all levels of competitive sports and provide our diverse array of sports teams an unprecedented platform to connect with fans of all interests.

In addition to airing live coverage of the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School Varsity Football and Lake Erie Crushers programming, Rock Entertainment Sports Network plans to air live broadcasts of additional local college, high school and other professional teams.

Gray is thrilled to partner with Rock Entertainment Group to bring live sports free over-the-air to viewers across Ohio, said Matt Moran, Senior Managing Vice President for Gray Media and Avon, Ohio, resident. This joint venture is a game changer for Ohio sports fans and will usher in a new era of free televised live sports in Ohio.

This groundbreaking partnership will bring free, 24/7 access of local Ohio sports and entertainment programming to millions in Ohio. Gray and Rock Entertainment Group will use the network to create, produce and air sports programming across the state, offering a wealth of sports content to viewers and fans.

We are looking forward to working with Rock Entertainment Group to bring free, over-the-air sports to Ohio's great fans, said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer. Our strong Ohio television stations and corporate teams are ready to bring this new sports television model to Ohio.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network is scheduled to begin airing games in Cleveland and Cincinnati in August 2024 with plans to grow to additional markets in the following months.

