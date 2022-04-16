Robles and Cards Throw Near No-Hitter, Blank Travs 4-0

April 16, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







North Little Rock, AR - LHP Domingo Robles guided the Springfield Cardinals (4-5) through 8.0 nearly hitless innings en route to the 4-0 shutout win against the Arkansas Travelers (5-4) on Saturday at Dickey-Stephens Park. The only hit that the Cardinals allowed all night was a groundball to short to leadoff the 7th inning that SS Delvin Perez fielded but threw low to 1st base, which ultimately was ruled a single by the official scorer.

Decisions:

W - LHP Domingo Robles (1-0)

L - RHP Taylor Dollard (0-1)

Notables:

LHP Domingo Robles finished with 8.0 one-hit innings, not allowing a run while walking three and striking out three... RHP Freddy Pacheco dealt a perfect 9th inning to slam the door... LF Matt Koperniak provided the first run of the night with the go-ahead RBI sac fly in the 2nd... RF Moises Gomez belted his league-best 6th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the 7th... DH Jordan Walker went 3x5 with his second straight three-hit game.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, 6:35pm - SPR TBA vs. TUL TBA

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open at 5:35pm)

-Broadcast on KWTO AM560, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.