Eshelman Goes the Distance as Missions Get Swept Away by Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - Ahead of Easter Sunday the San Antonio Missions aimed to end their losing skid and end the series with some momentum. However, Frisco continued their week-long domination and swept the Saturday night doubleheader to complete a six-game series sweep over the Missions.

Game one of the Saturday night doubleheader saw Thomas Eshelman face off against the Rangers' #1 prospect Jack Leiter. Eshelman worked out of some trouble in the top of the first inning. After allowing a single to Jonathan Ornelas, Blaine Crim hit a single to right field. On the play, Ornelas fell as he was attempting to advance to third base. He was tagged out on the play to end the inning.

After a scoreless first inning, Frisco provided Leiter with some run support in the top of the second inning. Josh Stowers and Kellen Strahm both reached base with singles off of Eshelman. Dio Arias drove in both runners after hitting a double down the left field line. Frisco gained a 2-0 advantage.

The Missions had their first scoring opportunity in the bottom of the second. Yorman Rodriguez started off the inning with a double to center field. Tirso Ornelas had a productive out by moving him over to third base. Rodriguez came around to score the first run of the game for San Antonio after Connor Hollis grounded out to shortstop.

The RoughRiders added two insurance runs in the top of the third inning. Ezequiel Duran and Crim both reached base after hitting singles. Duran advanced to third base after a successful stolen base attempt. Duran was driven in after Dustin Harris singled to right field. With Crim at third base, he came around to score after a sacrifice fly from Josh Stowers. Frisco improved their lead to 4-1.

Leiter's night was done after four innings of work. The 17th ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, allowed one earned run, one base hit, walked three batters, and struck out four. He threw 75 pitches with 42 of those being strikes.

With Leiter out of the game, San Antonio continued their comeback attempt against Grant Wolfram. Dixon and Rodriguez both drew walks against the southpaw. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. A second wild pitch from Wolfram plated Dixon. After a strikeout, Connor Hollis drove in Rodriguez with an RBI single. Wolfram was relieved by Nick Starr following the Hollis single. With Chris Givin at the plate, Hollis successfully stole second base. Givin nearly tied the game as he flew out the right field wall. The Missions trailed 4-3 heading into the seventh inning.

Despite a complete game outing from Eshelman, the Frisco RoughRiders took game one by a final score of 4-3 with Wolfram receiving the win and Nick Starr converting the save.

Game two saw Ryan Lillie make his first for the Missions and he was opposed by Cole Ragans for Frisco. A fielding error in the top of the first inning led to an early lead once again for the RoughRiders.

With one out, Lillie hit J.P. Martinez with a pitch ahead of Ezequiel Duran. Duran hit a ground ball to Chris Givin, the Missions shortstop, who received a throwing error attempting to get Duran at first. Following the error, Frisco executed a double steal, loaded the bases, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Two more runs later scored after Trey Hair hit a double to the center field wall. On the play, Esteury Ruiz and Korry Howell started a relay to throw out a runner at home to end the inning. The Missions found themselves trailing 3-0 after one inning of play.

After being held scoreless in the first two innings, the Missions used the long ball to get their first run of the second game. Jorge Ona started off the inning with a solo home run over the left field wall. The Missions had another scoring chance later in the inning as Chandler Seagle and Robert Podorsky both reached base with a single and a walk. Dixon grounded out to end the scoring threat.

Mason Fox made his 2022 Missions debut in relief of Ryan Lillie. He ran into some trouble in the fourth inning. He allowed back-to-back singles to Dio Arias and Jordan Procyshen. With two outs in the inning, J.P. Martinez drove in Arias with an RBI single to right field. Frisco improved their lead to 4-1.

San Antonio had a chance to make an impact in the game during the sixth inning. Podorsky and Dixon both reached base after a single and a hit by pitch. Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice with Podorsky being forced out at third base. With two on and two outs, Howell struck out swinging to end the threat.

The Missions had another scoring opportunity in the seventh inning. Chandler Seagle and Esteury Ruiz both drew two-out walks. For Ruiz, that walk increased his on-base streak to nine games. However, Podorsky flew out to end the game and secure the 4-1 Frisco victory.

Post-Game Notes

With the Saturday night sweep, San Antonio falls to 2-7 on the season

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): 0-6, BB, SB, 3 K in both games

Kevin Kopps (#16 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R

Tirso Ornelas (#26 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 K in game one

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-3 in game one

Thomas Eshelman Game One Pitching Line: CG, 7.0 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will be off the next two days due to Easter Sunday and the regularly scheduled Monday travel day. The Missions will begin a six-game road trip against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, April 19th. The pitching matchups have yet to be determined. First pitch will be at 11:05 a.m.

