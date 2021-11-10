Robinson Wins MiLB's Best Feel-Good Moment of 2021

November 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats outfielder Drew Robinson's final professional baseball game, and the moving standing ovation from fans, teammates, and opponents at Sutter Health Park, was a moment much larger than baseball, and won the MiLBY Award for Best Feel-Good Moment of 2021.

With his family watching from the stands, players from both dugouts stepped out to applaud an emotional Robinson before his first at bat against the Round Rock Express on July 20.

The standing ovation celebrated an incredible comeback to the diamond that reached thousands on social media. Less than a year after losing his eye in an attempt to take his own life, Robinson returned to baseball, making the River Cats' roster out of Spring Training.

He started for Sacramento on Opening Day against his hometown Las Vegas Aviators. In his fourth game of the season, Robinson launched a towering home run and pointed to his family in the crowd as he touched home plate on May 11.

Robinson also earned the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's Top-10 Plays with a diving double-catch against Round Rock on July 19.

The inspirational Robinson has since transitioned into a role as a mental-health advocate with the San Francisco Giants.

The MiLBY Awards highlight the best players, moments, and teams in Minor League Baseball each season, and are decided through voting on MiLB.com.

The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, kick off their 2022 schedule against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros) on April 5 at Sutter Health Park, with a 6:35 p.m. (PT) Opening Night first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from November 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.