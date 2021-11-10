LifeShare WinterFest and Snow Tubing Return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - One of Oklahoma City's biggest holiday traditions is returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 2021 LifeShare WinterFest, featuring snow tubing, opens Friday, Nov. 26, and tickets for all public sessions are now available online at okcdodgers.com.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was unable to host LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In prior years, LifeShare WinterFest has attracted approximately 20,000 guests to public sessions on an annual basis. LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will be open Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 11-12 before operating daily Dec. 18-Jan. 2, with the exceptions of Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. There will be a minimum of three, two-hour sessions per day. Session times are available at okcdodgers.com/winterfest.

"Similar to what we experienced with the return of Dodgers baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the spring, we can already feel the anticipation of LifeShare WinterFest coming back to downtown Oklahoma City," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We're ready to celebrate the holiday season with the community."

LifeShare WinterFest single-session tickets are $16. All tickets must be purchased through okcdodgers.com and all tickets will be distributed electronically to a mobile device.

Group tickets for parties of 10 or more are available for $14 per snow tuber. Private rentals are also currently available for all dates beginning Nov. 26, including between Nov. 28-Dec. 10 and Dec. 13-17 when LifeShare WinterFest will not have public sessions. Those interested should call (405) 218-2115.

There will be two different sized snow slides for all ages. The main slide has three lanes that are each 145 feet in length, and the small side is 75 feet long. The slides are also designed to operate in the face of unpredictable Oklahoma weather. Riders must be 42" tall to ride the large slope and lap riding is not allowed on either slope.

In addition to snow tubing, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will again be transformed into a winter wonderland with special holiday lighting and décor throughout the ballpark - including nearly 25,000 feet of lights, decorated trees and photo opportunities. Holiday-inspired food and beverage items will be available at the concession stands.

The OKC Dodgers will host a special media preview of LifeShare WinterFest on Monday, Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m. Please RSVP and claim your tickets by using this link by Friday, Nov. 19. Food and beverages will be included.

For more information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com. To learn more about all the great events going on during Downtown in December, presented by Devon, visit downtownindecember.com.

