Robert Church Selected to Represent Canada

July 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release









Saskatchewan Rush forward Robert Church

(Saskatchewan Rush) Saskatchewan Rush forward Robert Church(Saskatchewan Rush)

Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Rush star forward Robert Church has been selected by Lacrosse Canada to wear the maple leaf at the 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championship in Utica, New York.

Canada has won gold at all five previous tournaments, with Robert Church leading the way in the 2019 championship game with four goals in a 19-12 win over the Iroquois Nationals.

"It's always an honour to get to represent your country and play with and against the best players in the world," commented Robert Church after the selection.

Church is coming off his third 100-point season in the National Lacrosse League. The Coquitlam, BC product has over 350 goals and more than 800 points in the professional ranks, putting himself in the conversation for best forwards in the game.

Worlds are set for September 20-29, with a record 28 teams competing in the men's box championship.

Defenders Jake Boudreau and Holden Garlent were invited to try out for Team Canada but did not make the 23-man roster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.