Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Larson Sundown to a Three-Year Contract

July 10, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have signed Larson Sundown to a three-year contract. The 6'1, 195lbs, left-handed forward was drafted by the organization 36th overall in the 2020 NLL entry draft. In three seasons, he has recorded 137 points (64 goals, 73 assists) in 53 games.

A Basom, N.Y. native, Sundown was a member of the Rochester Institute of Technology's lacrosse team in 2021, winning the NCAA D3 championship. In one season he registered 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 14 games. Previously, he was a member of the Limestone University lacrosse team for two years (2019 and 2020), where he recorded 149 points (90 goals, 59 assists) in 25 games. He led the team in scoring in both seasons and was named All-Conference Carolinas in 2020. Prior to his time at Limestone University, he spent two years at Onondaga Community College.

"We could not be more excited to have Larson be a part of the Black Bears organization long term" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "Last season, he had a career year and took important strides in improving his game. One of the most important pieces to having Larson in our organization is his character. He sets a standard in the locker room and we are proud to have him as a member of the Black Bears."

