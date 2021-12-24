Roanoke's Late Surge Downs Marksmen in OT

ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen (14-6-1), proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, lost to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (9-5-5) in overtime on Thursday night, 4-3 at Berglund Center.

Tanner Froese opened the scoring for the Marksmen late in the first period on the powerplay. Froese has now scored four goals in four games since returning from the injured reserve with three of them coming on the powerplay.

However, the second period saw Brady Heppner tie the game for the Rail Yard Dawgs after over seven minutes of continuous action. The Rail Yard Dawgs outshot the Marksmen 16-7 in the second period.

A fast and furious third period started well for the Marksmen with Bryce Ferrell scoring his sixth of the season off of a Wyatt Noskey feed.

13:30 into the third, F.X. Girard scored on a rebound from an Alexis Girard shot to put the Marksmen up 3-1 with just 6:30 left in the game.

Then, Jeff Jones potted his ninth of the season with four minutes remaining setting the table for the comeback.

Heppner scored on a power play with just 89 seconds to go in the game, with an empty net at his end.

2:59 into overtime, C.J. Stubbs scored to seal the Roanoke win on home ice. Nick DeVito assisted along with Travis Armstrong, who had three assists in the game.

Fayetteville's loss is the first in Roanoke this season as the team had previous been 3-0 in Berglund Center.

The two team will face off again on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:05 p.m. in Roanoke.

