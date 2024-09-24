Roanoke Welcomes Back Goaltender Tyler Roy

September 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that goaltender Tyler Roy has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Roy is entering his second full professional season after originally debuting with the Dawgs back in the 2022-2023 campaign. During his time in Roanoke, Roy has gone 6-3-2 in the span of 12 appearances. Last season, the 26-year-old goalie had a .908 save percentage and a 2.93 goals against average in 10 games for the Dawgs. Roy also appeared in 10 games last season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, recording a 1.96 goals against average, a .936 save percentage, and a 6-0-0 record. The six-foot-two netminder has also spent time with Macon and Fayetteville in the SPHL, as well as the ECHL's Reading Royals, but he didn't appear in a game for either of those three teams. The Brighton, Michigan native played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

"T-Roy plays with a really high level of confidence, which is a really important attribute for any goalie," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Roy. "He's worked really hard to improve from when we first saw him coming out of college to the end of last season, and we expect him to continue to provide us with high-level goaltending again this year as he did last season."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

