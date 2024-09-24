Mayhem Re-Sign Forward Alex Cohen

September 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Alex Cohen has agreed to terms with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Cohen, 26, from Newton, Mass., finished last year with 18 points (6g, 12a). While Cohen played 46 games for the Mayhem last season, he was also called up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators three separate times, playing a total of 13 games at the ECHL level.

Prior to his professional career, Cohen spent three seasons at NCAA division-I Union College, playing in 15 games. He then made his professional debut in the 2021-22 season with the Birmingham Bulls and had brief stints with the Evansville Thunderbolts and Quad City Storm before signing with the Mayhem last offseason.

Cohen and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night through securing your season-ticket package today.

