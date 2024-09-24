Marksmen Sign Forward Tyler Vanuden

September 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Vanuden for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Tuesday.

"We're excited to welcome Tyler back into the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "Tyler brings a 200-foot game with high end skating ability that will add to our team speed."

Vanuden, 26, had a two-game debut with the Marksmen after finishing his college career with Buffalo State College last spring, and went on to finish the 2023-24 season in the ECHL.

The Fort Frances, Ontario, native recorded one assist in nine ECHL games, and played 10 games with the Quad City Storm after his first stint in Fayetteville, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Vanuden joins defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth and Alex Wilkins, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, Austen Long and Ryan Nolan on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

Don't miss a minute of the action by becoming a season ticket holder and securing your seat on Opening Night October 19. Visit marksmenhockey.com and click the "tickets" tab to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.