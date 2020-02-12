'Roaders Add Sure-Handed Gonzalez

February 12, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Wednesday the signing of infielder David Gonzalez.

Gonzalez joins the Railroaders having spent seven professional seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization, climbing from the Venezuelan Summer League to High-A Lakeland. The 26-year old brings a sterling defensive reputation to Cleburne, with second base and shortstop serving as the primary positions throughout his professional tenure. He owns a career .982 fielding percentage at second base and .954 at shortstop, committing fewer than 100 errors in nearly 3,500 innings at the latter position.

A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Gonzalez is the owner of a career .325 on-base percentage, having drawn 246 walks while striking out only 301 times in 2,450 plate appearances (12.2% K-rate). The switch-hitter put together his best offensive season in 2014, slashing .295/.363/.387 between three levels in the Tigers system and earning the first of three different stints at High-A in the process.

Gonzalez slugged a career-best 21 doubles and swiped 16 bases while with Class-A West Michigan in 2016, parlaying that into a strong winter campaign with Margarita of the Venezuelan Winter League. After a slow start to the 2017 season, the Tigers released Gonzalez; shortly thereafter he latched on with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League, suiting up in 37 games for the independent club. For his career, Gonzalez is a .243 hitter in 629 games, having connected for 78 doubles, 17 triples and seven home runs.

The signing of Gonzalez gives the Railroaders ten players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.