Road to the NHL Draft: Tomas Mrsic

June 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - There's an adage that you want to be playing your best hockey come your draft year. For one member of the orange and black, they did exactly that this past season.

Selected 8th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Tomas Mrsic (Surrey, BC) came to the Tigers organization with plenty of excitement.

Mrsic showcased his potential as a rookie throughout the 2022-23 season. Playing in 58 games, he scored 9 goals and 14 assists while also having a great playoff debut with three points in four games. He also gained valuable experience helping Canada Red win a silver medal at the 2022 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Langley, BC.

Building off a successful rookie campaign, Mrsic broke out in his sophomore season putting up 62 points (23 G, 29 A) in 63 games. His shot and playmaking abilities grabbed the attention of scouts. He continued to climb the NHL Central Scouting list throughout the season and finished the season ranked 64th among North American Skaters.

We're very proud of the hard work that Tomas has put into his development and we're excited to see where he will start the next chapter in his hockey career.

The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on the our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.

