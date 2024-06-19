Spokane Chiefs Closed for Juneteenth

June 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane Chiefs closed for Juneteenth Category: Article June 19, 2024 The Spokane Chiefs Team Store and Ticket Office will be closed on Wednesday, June 19th in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

We will reopen Thursday, June 20th at 9 am.

