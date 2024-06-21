Road to the NHL Draft: Shane Smith

Medicine Hat, AB - The 2024 NHL Draft will be held next Friday in Las Vegas, NV and it could be a memorable day for a number of Tigers. In his second year of eligibility, one Tiger made scouts take notice with ability to light the goal lamp and play in any situation.

Shane Smith (Cessford, AB) was drafted 51st overall by the Tigers in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. 140 games into his Tigers' career, Smith has displayed his versatility and dependability. Not many players can be relied on to kill penalties, take important face-offs and put up points on the power play.

In his rookie season with the Tigers, Smith scored 19 goals and assisted on 13 others in 66 games. Even as a rookie he came through in big moments with four of his goals being game winners.

He took another step in his development last season, putting up 29 goals and 22 assists in 64 games. Smith left his mark on special teams, scoring 12 of his goals on the power play and adding two shorthanded markers as well.

Smith's skills and versatility turned heads all season long. His hard work paid off and he finished the season ranked 161st among North American Skaters.

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Shane has put into his development and we're excited to see where he will start the next chapter in his hockey career.

The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.

