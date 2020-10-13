Rivermen's Leading Scorer, Hagaman Signs with the Ice Flyers

October 13, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced the signing of former Peoria Rivermen captain and leading scorer, Alec Hagaman, for the 2020-21 season.

"I am very grateful for the Pensacola Ice Flyers organization for giving me the opportunity to continue to play hockey this season in such a weird time that we are in," Hagaman stated. "I'm excited to see what the season has in store for us."

The Peoria, Ill. native became a free agent on Oct. 6 when the Peoria Rivermen were forced to opt out of the upcoming season due to Illinois state restrictions. He has played 299 SPHL games over the course of six seasons. In that time, Hagaman has amassed 106 goals and 149 points for 255 points, 744 penalty minutes and an overall plus-111 rating. He led his team in scoring in 2017-18 and 2019-20, and was second in team scoring in the 2018-19 season.

"Under these unprecedented times, players that have come available that no one expected have definitely changed the outlook of our team and league. When we all heard the announcement last week, we definitely targeted certain players and one of those players was Alec Hagaman," Ice Flyers head coach Rod Aldoff commented. "Alec is a player I knew well and is a person and a player who can make your team better. He plays hard and over the years has become an elite player in our league."

Hagaman comes to the gulf coast after finishing the season in Peoria where he served as team captain. He has also been a part of the rivalry between the Rivermen and Ice Flyers which have one of the most storied rivalries in the SPHL despite the distance between the two cities. Hagaman was named to the SPHL First All-Star Team for the 2017-18 season as well as the 2019-20 season. He was also named to the SPHL Second All-Star Team in 2018-19.

"Alec has had great personal success on the ice and is highly spoken of as a person and a leader," Aldoff added. "I look for him to come in and continue to be a great player and leader, and I look forward to coaching him. I know our fans will be excited to see him in an Ice Flyers jersey and appreciate his play night in and night out."

Hagaman finished off by saying, "I am ready to get this season underway with another great group of guys."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2020

Rivermen's Leading Scorer, Hagaman Signs with the Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.