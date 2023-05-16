Rivermen Unveil 13-Man Protected List

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermenannounced this week their 13-man protected list for the upcoming 2023-24 SPHL Season. The Rivermen elected to protect nine forwards, and four defensemen. This does not guarantee that they will suit up for the Rivermen next season but ensures that their SPHL rights are held by Peoria.

Peoria's protected list includes:

Forwards: Vadim Vasjonkin, Jordan Ernst, Joseph Widmar, Caden Cahill, Alec Baer, Mike Gelatt, JM Piotrowski, Joseph Drapluk, and Tyler Barrow

Defensemen: Zach Wilkie, Braydon Barker, Cale List and Jake Hamilton

Though this list does not include players likeMitch McPherson or Dale Deon, some have assured Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel that they will likely return to the Rivermen if roster space allows.

