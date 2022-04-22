Rivermen Storm Back vs. Quad City, Force Game Three on Saturday

April 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Unlike Wednesday night, the Peoria Rivermen put forward a play-off effort and were rewarded. Peoria defeated Quad City 5-1 on Friday night to even the semi-final series at one game apiece and forced a decisive game three on Saturday.

The first period saw the intensity dialed up to eleven as the Rivermen came out as a completely different team as opposed to Wednesday night. They continued to get chances and successfully stuffed the Storm who failed to establish any real offensive fore-check. Peoria got on the board first off a short-angle shot from Marcel Godbout from below the goal-line on the right-wing side. Godbout's second goal in two games put Peoria up 1-0 after 20 minutes for the first time in this series.

The Rivermen took that momentum into the second period as Alec Hagaman made a great play to shield the puck in the left-hand corner. He swung a pass to Zach Wilkie in the slot who backhanded the puck into the back of the net to put Peoria up 2-0. The Rivermen lead extended on the power play as Alec Baer was able to find the net off a quick shot in the slot to extend the Rivermen lead to 3-0. Though Quad City was able to answer on a net-mouth scramble, they ended up trailing Peoria 3-1 after the second period.

That third period was owned by Peoria, they netted a power-play goal thanks to Godbout on a one-timer and a long empty-netter from Lord-Anthony Grissom to seal the 5-1 victory. With the win, the Rivermen force a decisive game five on home ice tomorrow night against the Storm. Face-off on Saturday will be set for 7:15 pm at Carver Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.