Rivermen Sign Cayden Cahill for 2023-24 Season

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed their first forward ahead of the 2023-24 season. Forward Cayden Cahill will return to Peoria for his third year and a second full season with the Rivermen.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Cahill won a Roberson Cup while playing junior hockey with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs before spending five seasons playing Division III college hockey for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He broke into professional hockey in 2022 with the Rivermen, starting in eight games in the regular season and three in the post-season en route to a President's Cup championship.

The 2022-23 campaign marked Cahill's first full year in professional hockey and, still classified as a rookie, thrived with Peoria. Cahill's 13 goals and 24 assists (37 points) paced all rookies on the Rivermen roster and ranked in the top ten among SPHL 1st-years. Cahill started in only 40 games for the Rivermen due to an injury he sustained while on an ECHL call-up with the Toledo Walleye, the first call-up of his career.

Cahill is the second returner from the 2022-23 campaign signed by the Peoria Rivermen and the second straight signee that was with the Rivermen during their 2022 President's Cup championship run.

