Rivermen Overcome Three-Goal Deficit, Defeat Fayetteville 4-3 in Overtime

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Rivermen celebrated Alec Hagaman's 400th career regular season game with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Sunday, at the Crown Coliseum.

Fayetteville was able to get on the board first thanks to an early power-play goal from a one-timer at the base of the left-wing circle to take an early lead 1-0.

The Marksmen opened the second period with two quick goals in a span of just over 100 seconds to take a 3-0 lead. But it was less than 20 seconds later that the Rivermen responded. Mitch McPherson found the back of the net as he was being taken down in the low slot to notch his 10th goal of the season. Then, on Peoria's first power play of the game, Cayden Cahill was able to bury a loose puck during a net-mouth scramble. Cahills goal late in the period gave the Rivermen life as they entered the third period trailing for the second time in three nights.

The Rivermen continued their comeback in the third period with an early goal by Joseph Drapluk just over two minutes into the frame. After an initial shot was blocked from the slot, Drapluk corralled the rebound and rifled a shot into the back of the net. Tied 3-3, both goaltenders made heroic saves to keep the game tied and, in the end, it would have to be settled in overtime.

Peoria had only one shot in the extra session but it was all they needed.

Braydon Barker skated up on a two-on-one with Cayden Cahill halfway through overtime. Barker sent a pass across to Cahill who skated over the slot to draw the defenders out of position. Showing great patience, Cahill waited until the goaltender committed to his spot before sending a cross-crease pass to Barker on the back door who tapped in the game-winner.

The victory marks Peoria's 8th in a row, all in the month of January. The Rivermen sit alone atop the SPHL standings with 50 points on the year. They will open the month of February with a Sunday afternoon trip to Danville, Illinois to face the Bobcats of Vermilion County on February 5.

