Rivermen Complete Six Player Trade with Pensacola Ice Flyers

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have completed a six-player trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The trades send forwards Joseph Widmar and Adam Keyes along with defenseman Dale Deon to Pensacola in exchange for forward Dante Zapata and defensemen Meirs Moore and Jayson Dobay.

Dante Zapata is currently in his second season of professional hockey and first in the SPHL. The native of Huntington Beach, California, played 12 games in the ECHL last season, garnering a goal and two assists with the Tulsa Oilers. This season Zapata has contributed 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) for the Ice Flyers. Zapata is a four-year veteran of Utica College with whom he was a two-year captain.

Meirs Moore, a native of Vastervik, Sweden, is in his fourth year of professional hockey after playing three seasons in Sweden and Hungry in Europe. Moore played in 35 games with the Ice Flyers in 2029-20 and contributed 19 points from the blue line before being called up to the ECHL with Newfoundland and Adirondack. This season Moore has garnered seven points (two -goals and five assists) in 19 games for Pensacola this year. Moore played four years of Division One college hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute.

Jayson Dobay, a 24-year-old native of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is in his first year of professional hockey following three seasons at Utica College. Dobay has played a total of 14 games so far this season, netting six points (one goal, five assists). He recently accepted a call-up to the ECHL's Maine Mariners with whom he has played two games thus far.

Joseph Widmar departs from Peoria with 30 points on the year (six goals, 24 assists) which is tied for second with Peoria's Alec Baer for the overall SPHL scoring lead. Widmar leads the SPHL in assists with 24. Adam Keyes netted two goals in 12 games played, all coming in one game back on December 8. Keyes is in his first season of professional hockey. Defenseman Dale Deon departs Peoria after spending the last three seasons in the River City. Deon had garnered seven points in 24 games played.

The Peoria Rivermen will hit the road this week as they take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, January 4 before heading over to Huntsville, Alabama for a two-game set with the Havoc on Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6.

