Riverfront Stadium to Host First Event

WICHITA, Kansas - Riverfront Stadium will make its long-awaited debut on Saturday, April 10, 2021, when the Wichita State Shockers take on the Houston Cougars in an American Athletic Conference matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Riverfront Stadium is a new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose venue built along the west bank of the Arkansas River in downtown Wichita. The $90 million stadium sits on the site of the former Lawrence-Dumont Stadium which was demolished in 2018 to pave the way for events such as this. The ballpark was set to open on April 14, 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of the Minor League season was postponed and later canceled by MLB.

Stadium capacity for the game will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines. Wichita Wind Surge season ticket holders and Wichita State baseball season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase tickets before they are made available to the general public. Ticket information, including pricing and availability, will be available on the Wind Surge website as soon as it becomes available. www.windsurge.com.

The last time the Shockers played in downtown Wichita was on March 21, 2000, a 6-5 win over Missouri.

"On behalf of the entire Wind Surge organization we are excited to announce the first event in Riverfront Stadium history," said Jordan Kobritz, Wind Surge CEO. "It is only fitting that the initial event will feature the Shockers playing in downtown Wichita for the first time in over two decades, which would not be possible but for the new stadium. We will look forward to opening the doors to this magnificent stadium for the entire Wichita community. April 10 will be one of those magical days Lou Schwechheimer dreamed about when we broke ground on the stadium barely two years ago."

Wichita Wind Surge are the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins and will play its home opener on Tuesday, May 11th when the Surge take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Wind Surge will open the 2021 season on May 4th when they visit the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

