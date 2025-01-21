Riverfront Stadium to be Renamed Equity Bank Park

January 21, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge, alongside owner/ operator Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), are excited to announce that they have entered into a long-term naming rights partnership with Wichita-based Equity Bank and as a result, Riverfront Stadium will now be called Equity Bank Park, following today's approval of the Wichita City Council. The partnership celebrates Equity Bank's commitment to being a long-standing partner of the Wind Surge and the City of Wichita for years to come, with naming rights to the ballpark running through 2039.

In addition to the ballpark's naming rights, Equity Bank becomes the Official Bank of the Wichita Wind Surge with additional sponsorship and marketing elements. This partnership brings a wave of fresh sponsorship and marketing initiatives that will elevate the fan experience to new heights. Equity Bank will have signage throughout the ballpark and Equity Bank will have several promotions and giveaways for the fans.

The City of Wichita broke ground on the new ballpark in 2019 and it opened in 2021. It's a state-of-the-art venue along the banks of the Arkansas River

in historic Delano neighborhood just south of downtown Wichita. The $75 million stadium was built on the site where Lawrence-Dumont Stadium stood from 1934 to 2018. The stadium sits on 22 acres and accommodates more than 10,000 fans for a minor league baseball game, including more than 6,000 fixed seats and additional seating in berm, group party decks, and specialty areas for up to 4,000 spectators. Family-friendly amenities include picnic areas, berm seating, a variety of terraced viewing spaces, and children-focused areas.

"This move underscores Equity Bank's commitment to Wichita," said Equity Bancshares, Inc. Chairman & CEO, Brad Elliott. "Wichita is our home, and we are proud to bring these two local institutions together for years to come for the enjoyment of our shared community."

"Just as baseball unites this city, our mission is to support the dreams and aspirations of everyone who calls Wichita their home," said Equity Bank CEO, Rick Sems.

"This is a historic day for baseball in Wichita and the Wind Surge. I can't thank Brad Elliot and Rick Sems enough for their support and shared vision for baseball in downtown Wichita," said Wind Surge General Manager, Matt Hamilton. "This is a momentous step in the continued evolution of what is now known as Equity Bank Park. We are beyond excited to continue growing in our work as a community gathering place for all fans and their experience surrounding the game."

"We are thrilled to join forces with a partner like Equity Bank, whose long-standing local presence and dedication to the Wichita community underscores our joint vision for Equity Bank Park as a beacon of affordable, family-friendly entertainment for years to come," said Andrew Judelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), owner and operator of the Wichita Wind Surge. "DBH is proud to reinforce its continued commitment to Wichita with a partner who believes in the vibrant future of the Wind Surge as much as we do."

In addition to Wind Surge home games, Equity Bank Park is a year-round facility designed to accommodate concerts, football, and soccer on the field and weddings and receptions, corporate trade shows, graduations, concerts, and various functions within the facility. The club level will be renamed for Equity Bank. The stadium also is home to the Wichita Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Wind Surge open the 2025 season in Springfield on April 4th and the home opener is April 8th at Equity Bank Park against the Midland RockHounds. Season tickets and mini-plans are on sale now along with the home opener individual game tickets go on sale on January 28th.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 21, 2025

Riverfront Stadium to be Renamed Equity Bank Park - Wichita Wind Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.