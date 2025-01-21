Islanders and Javelinas Represented at South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI - Monee Montilla and Isaac Webb of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville's Lindsey Evans and Vincent Sanchez will be honored Thursday, January 23 at the American Bank Center in recognition of their outstanding 2024 seasons.

The South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger, is headlined by former Hooks outfielder and two-time World Series champ Hunter Pence.

Playing in her third campaign with A&M-Corpus Christi, Montilla batted .340 with 17 runs scored, 11 doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs last season. The junior first baseman led Islanders Softball in on-base average (.443), OPS (.958), walks (18) and doubles (11) while appearing in 40 of 43 team games.

In Southland Conference action, Montilla ranked within the circuit's top-10 for batting average (.327), doubles (six), on-base percentage (.476) and OPS (.925). The Edinburg, Texas native went 3-for-5 with two runs, one double and three RBIs February 2 vs. Arlington Baptist to help deliver the Islanders a season-opening win.

Montilla, who finished the year riding an eight-game hitting streak, was All-Academic Southland Conference Second Team with a 4.0 GPA while studying Kinesiology.

Webb earned All-Southland 1st Team acclaim as a first-year Islander, batting .339 with 46 runs scored, 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 30 RBIs, 23 walks and 19 stolen bases last season. Batting leadoff for TAMUCC, he slotted within the conference's top-10 in batting average, hits (80) and steals.

Hailing from Collinsville, Oklahoma, Webb played in all 57 games for Islanders Baseball while ranking second in the SLC with 245 at-bats. The junior middle infielder and University of Arkansas transfer opened the season by hitting .404 over the first 11 games.

Webb, who totaled three four-hit games, managed a .580 batting average through 11 contests to start April. He closed the year by hitting safely in 21 of 24 assignments.

Evans started all 52 for the Javelinas Softball last year, batting .318 with 49 runs, 13 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 26 RBIs. In her first season with TAMUK, the Corpus Christi native achieved All-Lone Star Conference Second Team honors.

A product of Carroll High School, Evans enjoyed a stretch of hitting safely in 19 of 21 assignments beginning with a two-homer performance February 9 vs. Fort Lewis. The junior outfielder went 3-for-3 with a season-high four RBIs in the contest. Evans engineered a .435 on-base percentage thanks to reaching in all but six games.

An Angelo State transfer who began her college career at McLennan CC, Evans ranked within the Javelinas top three leaders in nearly all offensive categories, including a 1.003 OPS.

Sanchez boasted a .303 batting average in 37 games for Javelinas Baseball in 2024, his first year with the program. The junior third baseman struck out only 12 times over 99 at-bats.

A transfer from Galveston Junior College, Sanchez hit safely in 10 of 13 assignments at the start of February, including a four-RBI performance February 18 at Eastern New Mexico.

The Houston native recorded nine multi-hit games while reaching base at a .379 clip. Sanchez played in 35 of 48 Lone Star Conference tilts for TAMUK, hitting .315 in league play.

The Houston Heights High School product began March by helping the Javelinas win three of four over a weekend series at UT Permian Basin, going 5-for-10 with four runs scored.

Reserved seats for the 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet are $75. Henry Garrett Ballroom doors open at 6 pm. Click Here, call 361-561-HOOK (4665), or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets.

