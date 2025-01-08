RiverDogs to Host January Job Fairs for Gameday Roles
January 8, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - With the 2025 baseball season on the horizon, the Charleston RiverDogs will host job fairs on Saturday, January 11 and Saturday, January 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Segra Club at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opportunities are available for qualified candidates to fill several part-time, seasonal positions for the RiverDogs 66 home games and other stadium events.
Positions include a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun.
RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark. Some of the available positions include:
Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience
Restaurant Cook/Food Prep for Segra Club
Cashiers
Picnic Staff
Servers
Food Runners
Grounds Crew
Ushers
Ticket Scanners
ID Checkers
Kids Zone Staff
Janitorial Staff
Parking Squad
Gameday Production Crew
Mascot Performers
Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring two forms of ID (driver's license and social security card preferred).
All attendees should fill out the interest form at this link.
A date for tickets going on sale will be announced in the near future. Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. The store's hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.
