RiverDogs Seeking to Fill Gameday Positions, Schedule Job Fair
March 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs continue to search for qualified candidates to fill several part-time, seasonal positions for the upcoming 2021 season. With that goal in mind, the team has scheduled a job fair for Saturday, April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Positions are available in a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun. RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark. Some of the available positions include:
Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (cooking with a smoker is a plus!)
Restaurant Cook/Food Prep for Segra Club
Stadium Operations Assistant
Security
Guest Relations
Kid Zone Staff
Janitorial Staff
Cashiers
Picnic Staff
Servers
Food Runners
Parking Squad
Attendees who fill out this form indicating their interest in working for the RiverDogs prior to arrival at the job fair will be the first to receive interviews. Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately.
As is the protocol for RiverDogs games this season, all attendees at the job fair event are required to wear a mask covering both mouth and nose at all times. Mask protocols will be enforced by RiverDogs staff and any person deemed not in compliance will be removed from the facility.
RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from March 24, 2021
- RiverDogs Seeking to Fill Gameday Positions, Schedule Job Fair - Charleston RiverDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charleston RiverDogs Stories
- RiverDogs Seeking to Fill Gameday Positions, Schedule Job Fair
- RiverDogs Set Game Times for 2021 Home Schedule
- MLB Announces Experimental Rules for 2021 MiLB Season
- RiverDogs Announce Dates for Youth Summer Camps
- RiverDogs Hiring for Part-Time, Seasonal Jobs