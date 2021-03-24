RiverDogs Seeking to Fill Gameday Positions, Schedule Job Fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs continue to search for qualified candidates to fill several part-time, seasonal positions for the upcoming 2021 season. With that goal in mind, the team has scheduled a job fair for Saturday, April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Positions are available in a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun. RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark. Some of the available positions include:

Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (cooking with a smoker is a plus!)

Restaurant Cook/Food Prep for Segra Club

Stadium Operations Assistant

Security

Guest Relations

Kid Zone Staff

Janitorial Staff

Cashiers

Picnic Staff

Servers

Food Runners

Parking Squad

Attendees who fill out this form indicating their interest in working for the RiverDogs prior to arrival at the job fair will be the first to receive interviews. Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately.

As is the protocol for RiverDogs games this season, all attendees at the job fair event are required to wear a mask covering both mouth and nose at all times. Mask protocols will be enforced by RiverDogs staff and any person deemed not in compliance will be removed from the facility.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

