SC Philharmonic Dining Experience Returns to Segra Park

March 24, 2021







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic are partnering to bring the arts and a unique dining experience back to Segra Park on Saturday, April 10. Guests will be able to order dinner and drinks (menu here) while listening to an ensemble group under the covered concourse overlooking the diamond.

Tickets for the event are $15.00 and all proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic. There will be two seatings for the event, one from 5:30-7pm and the second from 7:30-9pm. The half-hour break between the two sessions are for sanitizing surfaces and helping to maintain adequate social distancing measures.

An additional experience to dine at the ballpark with the Philharmonic is scheduled for June 5th.

"We're thrilled to welcome the South Carolina Philharmonic back to Segra Park this spring," said Fireflies Team President John Katz. "Amazing music, great food and a night at the ballpark combine for a fantastic evening out."

You can buy tickets for the event here. For more information on events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

