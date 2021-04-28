RiverDogs, REV Federal Credit Union Announce Enhanced Partnership as Fun Returns to the Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs and REV Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership on Wednesday, which will help power the return of baseball at The Joe next week. As part of the partnership, REV will become the official credit union of the RiverDogs, and sponsor of Opening Night against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on May 4, 2021. The game will be the first professional baseball contest played in Charleston since September 1, 2019.

"We are excited to be back after this extended time without RiverDogs baseball. The organization is extremely thankful for all of the support we have received from our partners during our unexpected absence," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "With the help of REV we are confident that Opening Night will feature the appropriate amount of buzz and excitement that the return of pro baseball to our city warrants."

Opening Night presented by REV will feature all the pomp and circumstance fans typically expect from the season-opener along with some surprises along the way. Those in attendance will be treated to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg performing the national anthem and delivering the ceremonial first pitch as well as a pre-game flyover. Following the game, fans will want to remain in their seats for a light show courtesy of the new state-of-the-art LED stadium lights at The Joe.

REV will also have a strong season-long presence at the ballpark, showcasing its commitment to the community with new on-field signage and by powering post-game fireworks shows after all 10 Friday home games. Each fireworks show will be set to a different musical theme in 2021.

"REV and the RiverDogs have a shared passion for supporting the Charleston community. We're excited to become the official credit union partner and support America's favorite pastime. Together, we'll be teaming up to make a positive difference both on and off the field," commented REV President & CEO, Jason Lee.

All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

