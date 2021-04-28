GreenJackets Announce Partnership with Premier Networx

April 28, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are proud to announce Premier Networx - the Augusta IT Guys as the official IT Partner of SRP Park!

"As we enter into a new era of GreenJackets Baseball we are excited to partner with Chad and the team at Premier Networx - The Augusta IT Guys as our official IT partner," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "With this partnership Premier Networx will continue to allow our fans to enjoy the state-of-the-art technology of SRP Park and continue to enhance our guests experience."

Premier Networx - the Augusta IT Guys is a locally owned and managed IT support company in Augusta, GA. For over seven years, Premier Networx has set themselves apart from other IT support companies as one of the fastest-growing private IT companies in the United States and as the premier managed IT services provider in the Greater Augusta area.

"We're beyond excited to become the official IT Partner for the Augusta GreenJackets," said President and CEO of Premier Networx, Chad Harpley. "Our exponential growth, success and dedication to the Greater Augusta community has allowed us to become the official managed IT support and service provider for the GreenJackets and we couldn't be happier."

The Augusta GreenJackets are excited that Premier Networx - the Augusta IT Guys will begin their new official IT Partner role during the 2021 season that kicks off May 4th at SRP Park. As part of partnership Premier Networx will partner with numerous community initiatives and promotions at SRP Park including welcoming back one our most popular promotions by presenting the first BOOMing Fireworks Extravaganza in 629 days at SRP Park on Saturday, May 22nd.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from April 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.