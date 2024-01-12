RiverDogs Partner with CCSD for Eighth Year of "Reading Around the Bases" Program

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and the Charleston County School District have announced a continuation of their long-time partnership that includes the highly successful literacy initiative, "Reading Around the Bases". The program, which enters its eighth year, was developed during the 2016-2017 school year to promote having fun while reading with second graders throughout the county.

"The RiverDogs are excited for another season of Reading Around the Bases to get underway. This program continues to be a staple of our efforts in the community each year," stated RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We know how important it is for children in our community to be excited about reading. The opportunity for our staff to play a small part in creating that excitement is extremely fulfilling."

Beginning on Tuesday, January 16, second graders from 18 elementary schools in CCSD will begin a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program. Every student will receive a Reading Challenge packet that includes a scorecard and tracking sheet.

To move around the bases on the scorecard, a student must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run. At the conclusion of the 10-week program, the top 25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at a select RiverDogs game during the 2024 season.

"Our district has experienced significant growth in English Language Arts over the past few years," said CCSD Chief Academic Officer Michelle Simmons. "There are many reasons for that success, and we are sure this partnership with the RiverDogs is a factor. We are so thankful for their consistent and unwavering support."

This year's kickoff event for "Reading Around the Bases" will take place at Chicora Elementary School on January 16 at 9:30 a.m. The special guest reader will be Charleston Southern baseball coach Marc MacMillan. In addition, members of the RiverDogs front office staff and Charlie T. RiverDog will participate in the event. Media outlets are welcome to attend.

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit schools throughout the area over the course of the next few months to provide encouragement and engage the students as volunteer readers.

