SRP Park to Host 3rd Annual HBCU Baseball Classic on March 2nd

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with Murphy Auto Group and Paine College (National Christian Collegiate Athletic Conference), is excited to host the 3rd Annual HBCU Baseball Classic presented by Murphy Auto Group on Saturday, March 2nd.

This year there will be an added game to the schedule as SRP Park will host a triple header. The first game will feature two local high school teams as Cross Creek will play Westside at 12:00PM EST. Next up, starting at 4:00PM EST, Paine College will host a doubleheader against Lincoln University.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Mike and his team at Murphy Auto Group and host the 3rd Annual HBCU Classic at SRP Park. This annual event has grown each year, and we know with the support of the community, it will continue to grow stronger," said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets General Manager. "Please join us to support Paine University Baseball on March 2nd at SRP Park."

"Baseball played a vital role in lifting my family from poverty. Let's rally behind HBCU baseball, specifically supporting Paine College, said Mike Murphy, Murphy Auto Group Owner. The decline in African American players, dropping from 18% to 6%, calls for our attention. Join us in reversing this trend by coming out and supporting Paine College's baseball program. Your presence makes a difference."

Tickets for the public are on sale NOW and can be purchased by visiting www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Lower Bowl Tickets will be $10 each and a portion of ticket sales will go to the Paine College Baseball Program. A limited number of luxury suites are available as well. For more information on luxury suites please contact SRP Park at 803-349-9467. Kids 12-Under are encouraged to wear their uniforms from their local team. All kids wearing their uniform will receive free access to the Wellstar MCG Health Kids Zone during the game.

