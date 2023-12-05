River Sharks Sign Bernard

December 5, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







Today the Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a move signing Goaltender Sammy Bernard.

Bernard, a 29-year-old 6'5" 216 lbs left handed goaltender from Layfayette, CO, joins the River Sharks after spending the past few seasons playing in the SPHL. Sammy comes in with a 13-8-1 record with 2 shutouts, a .905 save percentage and a 2.74 goals against in 29 games in the SPHL split between Quad City, Knoxville, Huntsville, Evansville, and Roanoke where he also found playoff success playing 8 games in their 2022 run to the finals, where they fell to Peoria, securing a 3-2-1 record.

"Sammy brings a large presence behind our defense. With his experience and size we expect that he will make an impact right away. As an organization we are dedicated to winning and building an organization that the fans can be proud of. We believe this move helps gives us our best chance to win moving forward." Coach Tyler Gjurich said about the move.

In a corresponding move Spencer Kozlowski has been released.

The River Sharks are back in action this weekend on Friday December 8th at the First Arena for Teddy Bear toss. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK. #FeartheFin

