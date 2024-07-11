River Lions Look to Clinch Playoff Berth against Alliance

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Niagara River Lions (10-5) will look to clinch a playoff berth when they host the Montreal Alliance (4-10) on Thursday night.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. ET at Meridian Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

The River Lions, winners of three in a row, are coming off a dominant 98-77 win against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Tuesday.

After a tightly contested first quarter, Niagara was able to turn up the heat with a 32-point second frame in which they built a 15-point lead. That lead proved insurmountable thanks in large part to their overall defensive effort that held the Shooting Stars to 26 per cent shooting from three and 36 per cent from the field.

Khalil Ahmad led the way for Niagara with 25 points, seven assists, four steals, and two blocks in the win.

The Alliance are looking to keep their momentum going after an 80-73 win against the Sea Bears last Friday.

The game came down to the wire in Target Score Time and it was the heroics of guard Jordan Bowden's game-winning layup that propelled them to victory. Ahmed Hill had a fantastic game with 31 points, two rebounds, and two steals.

The Alliance were able to capitalize on all of the Sea Bears' mistakes, outscoring them 30-13 on points from turnovers.

Player Spotlight

Hill has been rolling this season for the Alliance. The forward is currently averaging 17.3 points per game, 2.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.

Throughout his career, Hill has proven himself to be a reliable scoring option and his play in 2024 is no different. He can score from beyond the arc, the mid-range, and inside the paint. He's also no stranger to creating offence for others.

2024 Season Series

Wednesday marks the third and final regular season matchup between the two clubs. The River Lions won both previous games, including a 94-80 win in Montreal on June 13 and surviving a 97-95 decision at home on June 21.

