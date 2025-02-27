River Lions Re-Sign Canadian Forward Cayo for the 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions News Release







The Niagara River Lions announced Thursday the re-signing of 6-foot-7 Canadian forward Nathan Cayo for the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. The 27-year-old from Montreal, Quebec will return to the team for his second year after an outstanding 2024 championship run with the River Lions.

Cayo is currently playing for the Manchester Giants of the Super League Basketball (SLB) averaging an impressive 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 32.5 minutes.

"We are thrilled to have Nathan back. Nathan broke out last season as one of the best forwards in the CEBL, and he was a massive part of our championship season.", noted Head Coach and General Manager, Victor Raso. "We have sky high expectations for him this summer, and we are incredibly proud that he chose to come back to Niagara for the 2025 season!"

Cayo is now the second of two returning players from last season, following the announcement of Jahvon Blair's re-signing to the River Lions last week.

Cayo played basketball at the collegiate level attending the University of Richmond, where he averaged 8.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 155 games over his 5-year tenure with the Richmond Spiders. Cayo ranked 4th all-time in field goal percentage for the Spiders, shooting an impressive 55.2%. Cayo helped the Spiders qualify for the 2021-2022 March Madness Tournament where he scored 15 points in a win over the University of Iowa to help reach the second round.

In his first season with the River Lions, Cayo averaged 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, starting 20 of 23 games. He elevated his play during the playoffs, where he averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks to help secure the CEBL title in front of family and friends in his hometown of Montreal. Cayo began his CEBL journey with the Montreal Alliance in 2022 where he played for two seasons. Aside from his experience in the CEBL, Cayo spent time with Astoria Bydgiszcz in Poland's first division Polish Basketball League and the Ontario Clippers of the G-League.

Cayo quickly became a fan favorite in Niagara, delivering standout performances including his season-high 25 points and 8 rebounds in the CEBL championship game against the Vancouver Bandits.

"My family and I are so blessed and excited to come back to Niagara," said Cayo. "Last summer was one for the books and I can't wait to run it back with my brothers, in front of the best fans in the league. I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited to get back to work soon to compete for a back-to-back championship. Go River Lions!"

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL and the league's reigning champions. Playing out of Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the River Lions represent the twelve municipalities of the Niagara Region while living up to the River Lions moniker of pride and strength of community. Visit www.riverlions.ca/tickets for more information.

