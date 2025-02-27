CEBL, Electrolit Announce Two-Year Partnership Extension

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday a two-year partnership extension that secures Electrolit as the Official Hydration Partner of the CEBL and its 10 member clubs through 2026.

Since 2024, Electrolit has ensured all 10 CEBL teams have access to premium hydration products, reflecting the league's dedication to player health and peak performance. Their scientific formula, great taste and variety of flavors has provided an essential resource for CEBL athletes and coaches to ensure they are hydrated and ready to compete at the highest level.

Electrolit also remains the presenting partner of all CEBL training camps. 2025 CEBL Training Camps, presented by Electrolit, open across the league in early-May. Each team will again be equipped with a hydration station for the duration of the season featuring towels, water bottles and premium hydration products.

In 2025, the CEBL will embark on its longest season in league history, tipping off Sunday, May 11 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET when the Edmonton Stingers host provincial rival the Calgary Surge at Edmonton EXPO Centre. The season will culminate at 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) in Winnipeg which runs August 21-24, featuring three games at Canada Life Centre, including the Conference Finals doubleheader Friday, August 22 and the CEBL Championship Final on Sunday, August 24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets.

