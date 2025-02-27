Vancouver Bandits Announce Fourth Annual BC Basketball Festival Hosted at Langley Events Centre

February 27, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that it is hosting an expanded format of the fourth-annual BC Basketball Festival this summer at Langley Events Centre (LEC) over the weekends of May 30-June 1 and June 13-15.

Spanning two weekends, the BC Basketball Festival and its broadened scope is a direct response designed to accommodate the popularity of its boys and girls tournaments, as well as its officials development clinic.

A complete overview of the event can be found at this link. BC Basketball Events is presenting the boys tournament taking place Friday, May 30th to Sunday, June 1st, and the girls tournament taking place Friday, June 13th to Sunday, June 15th. Tournament games will be played at Langley Events Centre, as well as gymnasiums throughout Langley and Surrey.

"We are thrilled to host the third annual BC Basketball Festival here at Langley Events Centre. Last year's event was a tremendous showcase of the popularity of the game and all the different ways that we can collaborate with community-minded organizations to promote the sport and to develop young athletes and officials," Bandits team president Dylan Kular said.

"The event has grown this year to encompass two Bandits game days and an educational component for the players and coaches through our speaking series. We are grateful for the support of our partners who continue to enrich our fanbase through their connections and inform us of the various new ways that we can contribute to British Columbia's fervent basketball community."

Participants in either tournament will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to a Bandits game taking place the weekend of each respective tournament; in particular, on Sunday, June 1 versus the Calgary Surge and Saturday, June 14th against the Montréal Alliance.

Members of the Vancouver Bandits' coaching staff will play a key role in the BC Basketball Festival. On Sunday, June 1, Bandits coaches, in collaboration with representatives from the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I-SPARC), will lead a free-to-attend basketball camp for Indigenous youth as part of the club's ongoing commitment to the Indigenous Basketball Collective.

New to the BC Basketball Festival is the Bandits Community Foundation hosting an exclusive speaking series for festival participants, featuring former and future National Basketball Association (NBA) and Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) players and coaches.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final.

Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.