Familiar Faces Meet as Rattlers Host Rival Sea Bears

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatchewan Rattlers News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears visit the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday for the third of four matchups between the conference rivals this season.

Live coverage from the SaskTel Centre begins at 7:30 p.m. CST / 8:30 p.m. CDT / 9:30 p.m. ET and fans can catch all the action on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices.

It's one thing for two Western Conference rivals to face off yet again, it's another when both squads are being led by familiar faces turned foes. A year ago, when Winnipeg and Saskatchewan went head-to-head, each squad was led by MVP Teddy Allen and runner-up Justin Wright-Foreman -- and although that remains true, the imports have switched sides.

Wright-Foreman signed with the Sea Bears mid-way through the 2024 season and a couple games into his arrival, Allen was released and subsequently picked up by the Rattlers. Now, two of the most prolific scorers in league history face off yet again, this time donning what they once considered enemy colours.

For the Sea Bears, things have been trending in an upward direction since the switch-up. Winnipeg had won four games in a row, earning third place in the West, before losing their most-recent contest to the Montréal Alliance.

On Friday, the Sea Bears suffered a seven-point loss to the bottom of the East Alliance, and although they might have been averaging 91.5 points per game entering the night, they managed to put up a season-low 73 points.

The Sea Bears shot a lowly 36 per cent from the field and 19 per cent from beyond the arc against the Alliance. It also didn't help that Winnipeg gave the ball up 17 times for 30 points off said turnovers (plus-17).

Meanwhile, the Rattlers are also coming off a season-low scoring performance of their own. But for them, a 99-70 loss to the West-leading Vancouver Bandits also marked a seventh consecutive defeat, putting them on the verge of setting the longest skid of any team this season.

Against the Bandits, it was the Rattlers scoring production that wasn't able to keep up. Defensively, they did a serviceable job holding the league's top offence (93.1 points per game) to 41 per cent from the field and a modest 35 per cent from distance, but Saskatchewan was far behind as it shot 31 per cent from the field and hit just six threes (minus-six) on a 21 per cent clip. And like the Sea Bears in their last game, the Rattlers did themselves no favours by turning the ball over 21 times for 21 points off said giveaways.

Key matchup

It comes as no surprise that the two players to watch in this contest are Allen and Wright-Foreman.

For the reigning MVP, the stakes may not be as high as if he were playing in Winnipeg, but he still has plenty to prove. His addition hasn't snapped the Rattlers losing streak, and although the guard is leading the league in scoring (26.4 points per game), tied with Wright-Foreman, Saskatchewan will want to see that individual success translate into wins sooner rather than later.

In his two games with the Rattlers, Allen has averaged 19.5 points, but his efficiency has left plenty to be desired, shooting an average of 24.5 per cent from the field in that span. He'll have to hope the added boost of facing his old team for the first time since his release will be enough motivation to get Saskatchewan back in the win column.

For Wright-Foreman, it'll be a true reunion with his old squad. Back at the SaskTel Centre for the first time since leading the Rattlers, and CEBL, in scoring last season (29.2 points per game). And with the added bonus a win could separate his new squad from the Surge for third place in the West. Calgary sits half a game behind Winnipeg, and with the closing stretch of the regular season around the corner, each outcome will come with potential seeding implications.

The guard also needs a bounce back after his scorching stretch of play came to a screeching halt against Montréal. Wright-Foreman scored over 30 points in three of the Sea Bears' four consecutive wins, averaging 29.5 points per game in that span, but scored just 16 points on 6-of-22 shooting (27 per cent) in their loss to the Alliance.

If the Sea Bears are going to take advantage of the fact that the Rattlers give up the third-most points in the league (93.6), they'll need Wright-Foreman to return to the player who has a chance to lead the CEBL in scoring for a second consecutive season.

2024 season series

Stakes couldn't get any higher with both squads tied at one a piece this season. A win on Thursday would put the victor a step closer to owning a potential tiebreaker should playoff seeding come to that.

Saskatchewan took the first matchup (94-86), whereas Winnipeg won a month later (103-101).

