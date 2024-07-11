River Lions Secure Playoff Spot with 83-77 Win over Alliance

Sports stats



Canadian Elite Basketball League

River Lions Secure Playoff Spot with 83-77 Win over Alliance

July 11, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release


Niagara River Lions' Kimbal Mackenzie in action
Niagara River Lions' Kimbal Mackenzie in action
()

Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down the game-winning shot to help the Niagara River Lions (11-5) defeat the Montreal Alliance (4-11) 83-77 and secure a playoff spot.

It came down to the wire at Meridian Centre as both teams refused to throw in the towel.




Images from this story

Niagara River Lions' Kimbal Mackenzie in action
Niagara River Lions' Kimbal Mackenzie in action
   

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...

Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 11, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central