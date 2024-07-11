River Lions Secure Playoff Spot with 83-77 Win over Alliance

Niagara River Lions' Kimbal Mackenzie in action

Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down the game-winning shot to help the Niagara River Lions (11-5) defeat the Montreal Alliance (4-11) 83-77 and secure a playoff spot.

It came down to the wire at Meridian Centre as both teams refused to throw in the towel.

