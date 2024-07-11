River Lions Secure Playoff Spot with 83-77 Win over Alliance
July 11, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Kimbal Mackenzie knocked down the game-winning shot to help the Niagara River Lions (11-5) defeat the Montreal Alliance (4-11) 83-77 and secure a playoff spot.
It came down to the wire at Meridian Centre as both teams refused to throw in the towel.
