River Lions Re-Sign Star Defender Moore for 2025 Season

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Niagara River Lions News Release







The Niagara River Lions announced today the return of 6-foot-6 American guard Omari Moore for the upcoming 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. The 24-year-old Pasadena, California native rejoins the River Lions for the 2025 season.

Moore is currently playing overseas in Turkey for Darüşşafaka Lassa in the Basketbol Süper Ligi (T-BSL), where he has had an impressive season averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in 25 games, showcasing his continued growth and versatility on the international stage.

"Omari is a phenomenal young basketball player with an incredibly high ceiling and we are excited to have him back with us this summer," said General Manager and Head Coach Victor Raso. "He was an integral part to us winning the CEBL Championship last year, is excellent in all phases of the game, and is a winner. Welcome back O!"

Moore returns to Niagara after a standout 2024 season, during which he played a key role in helping the River Lions capture their first-ever CEBL championship. Midway through the season, Moore joined the Toronto Raptors in NBA Summer League, but quickly returned to the River Lions to finish what he started. Over 16 games, he averaged an impressive 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. His defensive presence was felt across the league, finishing third overall and first among guards with 20 total blocks- an average of 1.4 per game. His all-around impact earned him recognition as a CEBL Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Prior to his professional career, Moore played four seasons at San José State University, averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 116 games. Moore scored 1312 points over his time with the Spartans earning his place as the 4th highest scorer in San Jose State history. During his senior year, he averaged 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 35 games, and made history by becoming the first player in program history to be named Mountain West Player of the Year. He also earned First Team All-Mountain West honors and was selected to the NABC All-District 17 First Team.

Moore started his professional career as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA Summer League team in 2023, and went on to sign with the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, where he averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

"Happy to be back with the River Lions," said Moore. "Last season was a great experience, really excited to run it back. Let's go win again!"

The Niagara River Lions are one of the original six teams of the CEBL and the league's reigning champions. Playing out of Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the River Lions represent the twelve municipalities of the Niagara Region while living up to the River Lions moniker of pride and strength of community. Visit www.riverlions.ca/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 16, 2025

River Lions Re-Sign Star Defender Moore for 2025 Season - Niagara River Lions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.