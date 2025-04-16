Calgary Surge Sign Veteran Forward Stefan Jankovic

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Calgary Surge are pleased to announce the signing of forward Stefan Jankovic for the 2025 CEBL season. A 6'11" versatile big man, Jankovic brings eight years of professional experience and an impressive international resume to Calgary's frontcourt.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, Jankovic has averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game across his pro career. Most recently, he played for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League, where he averaged 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while leading the team in scoring and rebounding. In 2022 - 2023, he competed with BahÃ- eÅÃÅ¸ehir Koleji in Turkey's top-tier Basketbol SÃÃÂ¼per Ligi, providing strong frontcourt production and floor spacing. Prior to that, he had stints with AEK Athens in Greece and with Mega Basket and KK Igokea in Serbia and Bosnia, respectively, averaging double-digit scoring and offering veteran leadership.

Jankovic began his professional career in 2016 after signing with the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent in the NBA. He went on to play in the NBA G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Lakeland Magic, averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds across two seasons.

At the collegiate level, Jankovic played for the University of Missouri (2012 -2013) and the University of Hawaii (2013 -2016). During his junior year at Hawaii, he averaged 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and was named Big West Player of the Year while leading the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Over his three NCAA seasons, he averaged 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

"We're excited to add a player of Stefan's calibre and experience to our roster," said Surge General Manager Shane James. "His ability to stretch the floor, score in a variety of ways, and provide leadership in the locker room will be a major asset for us this season."

"Calgary is building something special and I'm grateful to be a part of it," said Jankovic. "I'm ready to contribute on and off the court and help this team compete at the highest level. I can't wait to get in front of the fans and represent this city."

Internationally, Jankovic has represented Canada at the youth level and continues to remain involved with Canada Basketball through senior team camps. Known for his leadership, professionalism, and global perspective, he brings valuable experience and maturity to Calgary's roster.

Tickets for the Calgary Surge's 'TRILOGY' season are now available to the general public. This season will include marquee games in Red Deer (June 19 against the Edmonton Stingers) and at the Scotiabank Saddledome (Aug 10 against the defending Champion Niagara River Lions).

