Ottawa BlackJacks Add Scott Morrison to Basketball Operations Staff

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada's largest professional sports league, announced today that the team has added current Utah Jazz (NBA) assistant coach Scott Morrison to its 2025 basketball operations staff as the Senior Advisor, Basketball Management.

Morrison, a native of Morell, P.E.I., has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach on the staff of Jazz head coach Will Hardy. He will serve as an integral contributor in all basketball operations related decisions in his role with the BlackJacks.

"We are extremely excited to have Scott join our basketball staff. His experience at the highest levels of the game will be a valuable asset to the BlackJacks as we work towards crafting a championship calibre roster," said BlackJacks general manager James Derouin. "His passion for growing the game of basketball in this country will serve us well in cultivating the next generation of Canadian stars and his resume immediately becomes one of the most impressive in the CEBL. He is intimately familiar with the talent in Ottawa having utilized the Capital Region to recruit during his U SPORTS career and he checked all the boxes we were looking for as a resource this summer to supplement our basketball operations staff."

He joined Utah following the 2022-23 campaign where he served as head coach of the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League guiding the team to a 20-12 record and a playoff appearance. Prior to his work with the Stars, the lead assistant for Utah was head coach of the Perth Wildcats of Australia's NBL for one season in 2021-22.

Beginning his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Boston Celtics from 2017 to 2021, Morrison was named head coach of the Maine Red Claws (G League) in 2014 where he was selected to lead the Eastern Conference Futures Team in the 2015 All-Star Game and was named winner of the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year Award, given to the top coach in the G League after his team went 35-15, tied for the best record in the league that season.

Morrison began his coaching career as an assistant with the University of Dalhousie women's team in 2001 whereupon he was elevated to the role of head coach in 2002 at the age of 24. He was appointed to lead Lakehead University in 2003 where he served for ten seasons, leading the team to four straight CIS Final 8 appearances (2010-2013) and was named OUA Conference Coach of the Year in 2010.

A graduate of the University of Prince Edward Island, Morrison spent five seasons with the Panthers as a guard where he still holds the school record for total three-point field goals (220) and sits third in three-point field goals per-game (2.2) and assists (332) under the tutelage of his father George Morrison who served as the UPEI men's basketball coach for 17 seasons (1983-84-to 1999-00).

In 2024, Morrison and his wife, Susanne, created the To the Max Foundation after his son, Max, was diagnosed with autism in the summer of 2022. The foundation aims to support families and children affected by autism, promoting awareness and providing resources to those in need.

