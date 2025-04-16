Live CEBL Action Returns to Game+ in 2025

April 16, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and global multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. announced Wednesday that Game+ will once again deliver complete coverage of 33 live regular season CEBL games in 2025.

Available across North America on cable, IPTV, satellite and subscription streaming services including FUBO, Game+ is the premier destination for dynamic sports content. From live events and studio shows to the latest in emerging and popular sports, Game + delivers fast-paced, action-driven programming that keeps fans, engaged, energized and entertained.

Game+ coverage of the CEBL tips off on opening night of the 2025 season (Sunday, May 11) at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET with the Battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Stringers and the Calgary Surge at Edmonton Expo Centre.

Mirroring their coverage from 2024, Game+ will broadcast at least one game in every week of the CEBL's regular season. The full 33-game Game+ CEBL broadcast schedule in 2025 is as follows:

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 with a total of 120 regular season games in the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league's top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

