River Fest Features New Food and Drink Items; Pork Roll Eating Championship Competitors Revealed

September 17, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





River Fest, presented by Case's Pork Roll, will feature several new food and beverage selections in addition to the 2019 Eastern League Champion Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, hosting World Champion competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, at ARM & HAMMER Park as he attempts to re-claim his title in the Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at River Fest on Saturday, September 21.

River Fest takes place from 12:00pm-5:00pm with a variety of kid-friendly outdoor games, including inflatables and bounce houses, and tickets are just $5 and can be purchased at www.RiverfestNJ.com.

In addition to many of the favorite draft selections at the ballpark, attendees will have the chance to purchase new fall selections including: Blue Point Mother Pumpkin Ale, Bonesaw Amputator, Bonesaw Pum-Queen, Boulevard Tank 7, Brooklyn Post Road Pumpkin Ale, Double Nickel Jetro NEIPA, Elysian Night Owl, Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest, Paulaner Hefeweizen, Spaten Oktoberfest, Spellbound Palo Santo Porter, Southern Tier Harvest Ale, Strongbow Cider, Lone Eagle Devil's Juice and Victory Festbier.

River Fest attendees will also enjoy terrific Case's Pork Roll inspired items. Season-long favorites such as The Classic (pork roll and cheese), The Thunder Dog (pork roll and american cheese on a jumbo hot dog), The Trenton Burger (pork roll on a cheeseburger or hamburger), The Oink Cluck and Moo, (pork roll, egg and cheese on a kaiser roll) and The Little Piggies (pork roll sliders with bacon cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun) will be available for sale.

New to the menu for River Fest are the Big Bad Wolf and the Greasy Pig. The Big Bad Wolf features a hamburger with pork roll, mac and cheese, pulled pork and onion rings and will certainly put a dent in your appetite. The Greasy Pig is a perfect brunch-style meal with pork roll, breakfast sausage, egg, cheese and a maple syrup drizzle between two hash browns.

The Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship is a Major League Eating sanctioned event featuring some of the top competitive eaters in the world consuming as many Case's Pork Roll sandwiches as they can in a ten minute competition. At last year's event, Geoffrey Esper ate 50 four-ounce Case's Pork Roll sandwiches in 10 minutes to set a new world record in the discipline, smashing the previous mark by seven Pork Roll sandwiches. That record is on the line again.

"The world's greatest eaters are headed to Trenton, NJ with one thing on their minds-to set a new record at the fifth-annual sanctioned pork roll-eating championship," said Sam Barclay, emcee at Major League Eating. "This competition will require serious jaw strength and hand coordination-between the two, it's anyone's game."

Chestnut will face fierce competition this year. Other top-ranked competitors include: the #2-ranked Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA; #4-ranked Darron Breeden from Orange, VA; #6-ranked Miki Sudo from Tucson, AZ; #8-ranked Nick Whery from Torrington, CT; #12-ranked, George Chiger from Pocono Pines, PA; #18-ranked Ronnie Hartman from Depew, NY; #30-ranked Larell Marie Mele from Long Pond, PA and, #31-ranked Crazy Legs Conti from New York, NY.

The Eating Championship will take place at approximately 3:00pm featuring 12 eaters. This Major League Eating sanctioned event will be a 10-minute battle of humans vs Case's Pork Roll sandwiches vs themselves vs each other.

The full list of participants for the Trenton Thunder World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship are below (Name, Major League Eating Ranking, Hometown):

Joey Chestnut, #1, San Jose, CA

Geoffrey Esper, #2, Oxford, MA

Darron Breeden, #4, Orange, VA

Miki Sudo, #6, Tucson, AZ

Nick Whery, #8, Torrington, CT

George Chiger, #12, Pocono Pines, PA

Ronnie Hartman, #18, Depew, NY

Larell Marie Mele, #30, Long Pond, PA

Crazy Legs Conti, #31, New York, NY

Prudence A DiBenedetto, Astoria, NY

Rene Rovtar, Basking Ridge, NJ

Julie Goldberg, Brooklyn, NY

Fans can get the latest information on River Fest by visiting www.RiverfestNJ.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 17, 2019

River Fest Features New Food and Drink Items; Pork Roll Eating Championship Competitors Revealed - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.