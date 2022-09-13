River Fest 2022 Offers Wide Array of Case's Pork Roll Dishes

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that River Fest will return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 24th from 12-5 PM. The fun-filled and action-packed day will feature a variety of craft beer selections, live music, lawn games, a Case's Pork Roll culinary extravaganza, and the seventh annual World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 3:30 PM.

New food items making their debut at River Fest this year are:

Hawaiian Slice Sandwich (Pork Roll, Pineapple, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Honey Drizzle on a Roll)

The Barn Yard (Pork Roll and Bacon topped Mac N' Cheese)

Fan-favorite food items making a return to River Fest include the classic Case's Pork Roll Sandwich with American Cheese and the Swine Sandwich (Pork Roll, American cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Bacon on a Roll). Sweet or savory breakfast sandwich options are the Sticky Pig (Pork Roll, Egg, and American Cheese on a Donut) and the Oink, Cluck, and Moo (Pork Roll, Egg, and American Cheese on a Roll). For those who prefer to eat with a knife and fork, check out the Pig Pen (Pork Roll, Mashed Potatoes, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Bacon) or enjoy an order Case's Pork Roll Fries.

