River Dragons Knock off Bobcats 6-4

December 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Columbus River Dragons first foray in franchise history into The Annex in Wytheville, VA resulted in a 6-4 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night.

Alex Storjohann led the way with a pair of goals and an assist as Columbus regained its scoring magic. In all, five different River Dragons scored as Columbus earned a much-needed three points to stay just ahead of the Carolina Thunderbirds in the Continental Division standings.

Justin MacDonald, Josh Pietrantonio, Cody Wickline and Alexander Jmaeff also scored in the contest. Talor Joseph made 16 saves for his third win of the season.

The game marked the third time Columbus has scored six-or-more goals this season.

The same two teams go back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame show kicking off one half-hour before game time on 106.9 Really Rocks and the River Dragons YouTube page WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/@COLUMBUSRIVERDRAGONS.

