FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Outlasts Elmira on Teddy Bear Toss Night

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - Binghamton was able to outlast the Elmira River Sharks on Friday night in their only game of the weekend. Both teams had runs of three goals, as they combined to score 10 on the night.

The excitement of Teddy Bear Toss Night rang throughout the arena as the Black Bears took on the Elmira River Sharks for their only game of the weekend. Binghamton was unable to score in the first half of the period, as the fans crew anxious to pollute the ice with stuffed animals.

The patrons finally got their chance as Connor Smith scored the game's first goal with just over five minutes remaining in the opening period. After a short pause to clean up the animals, Binghamton was the team that responded to the delay better, adding to their lead. Captain, Tyson Kirkby roofed a backhand shot just two minutes later, forcing Elmira to call timeout in the first period to settle their nerves. Binghamton skated into the room up 2-0.

Binghamton was able to score 20 seconds into the second period on a carryover power play. Thomas Wray scored his fourth of the season, but that is where the offense came to a end in the middle frame. Binghamton began a parade to the penalty box and Elmira was able to convert two of three, closing the gap to one. The River Sharks were able to score two minutes later, tying the contest at 3-3. The visitors from the west, outshot the home team 17-6 in the period.

The Black Bears battled through the adversity and were able to find themselves on the positive end of a 5-on-3. Dakota Bohn tallied his first goal of the season, reclaiming a one-goal lead in the third period. Smith would add his second of the night and ninth of the season to give the Black Bears the insurance goal they were looking for, and they needed it.

While time was dwindling down, Elmira vacated the net, and were able to score. The Black Bears took a delay of game penalty with two minutes left. Josh Fletcher delivered the final goal of the night with the net empty to win by the final score of 6-4.

Binghamton picks up another three points at home and secures their 11th win of the season.

River Sharks Claw Back, Can't Overcome Black Bears 6-4

by Jon Kliment

Binghamton, NY - After a rough five game skid Elmira returned to the only other arena they have played in this year to battle the Black Bears who have been a thorn in their side all season long. Though Binghamton had a slight edge in the season series winning the previous two games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena the River Sharks came in with a very different roster from what Binghamton had seen before.

In the first period Elmira came out with extra boost in their step going to battle all over the ice. Despite a lot of back and forth and some great opportunities for the River Sharks it was Binghamton who found the net first as Connor Smith and Tyson Kirkby both were able to beat Brandon Collett late in the first. With Elmira taking the first penalty of the game at 18:37 the Black Bears tacked on another goal 20 seconds into the second.

At that point Elmira took back some control after a dust up that saw the Sharks get their first power play opportunity it was Frank Trazzera who busted through on a Steven Klink rebound to bring the Sharks back to within two, 3-1. Elijah Wilson celebrated his birthday and was next up on Elmira's third power play of the game taking a Steven Ford pass and burying it past LeVecchi to close the gap to just one at 3-2. In quick succession just 1:20 later Trazzera skated hard to the net after Darius Davidson intercepted an outlet pass and fired it on the goaltender Frank tapped home the rebound to make it a 3-3 tie.

Elmira's hubris got the better of them in the final frame however after an early couple of penalties put the Sharks down 5 on 3 and Binghamton's Dakota Bahn gave Binghamton back their lead 4-3. Just before the midpoint of the period Connor Smith got one more by Elmira's netminder to give Binghamton a 5-3 lead. The River Sharks kept attacking and on a messy but effective play late Steven Klinck buried a rebound chance to close the gap once again to just a goal at 5-4. With time running out Elmira pulled their goaltender while one the power play in an effort to get the game tied up, but it was a Black Bears shot from Josh Fletcher that ended things at 6-4.

Collett stopped 31 of 36 in the loss.

The River Sharks are back in action tomorrow night at the First Arena at 6:07 pm against the Watertown Wolves. Get your tickets online on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK. #FeartheFin

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS

BOBCATS FALL NARROWLY TO RIVER DRAGONS 6-4

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - In a truly wild back-and-forth affair, the upstart Blue Ridge Bobcats gave the first place Columbus River Dragons all they could handle and more, but a few funky bounces were the difference in a 6-4 River Dragons win.

The Bobcats struck first, when Hunter Hall took advantage of a poke check gaffe from Talor Joseph nearly seven minutes into the first period. Columbus answered with two in succession to lead 2-1 after one period. The River Dragons added a 3rd goal early in the middle frame to double their lead.

Blue Ridge blitzed Columbus the rest of second and most of the third, but were bitten by small miscues and a series of unfortunate puck bounces. The Bobcats powered home two goals in 35 seconds in the middle period. Gehrig Lindberg scored his first career FPHL goal, followed by a backhand snipe from Chris Ciolik. The Bobcats final tally came in the final two minutes, when Ciolik lifted the stick of Joseph behind his own net and found Jakub Volf in front of a yawning cage.

Alex Storjohann scored two of Columbus' six markers on the night. Connor Green stopped 26 of 32 shots in net for the Bobcats.

Both squads will battle again tomorrow night at 7:00. Tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

Storjohann Leads River Dragons to Victory

by Tom Callahan

Wytheville, VA - The Columbus River Dragons first foray in franchise history into The Annex in Wytheville, VA resulted in a 6-4 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night.

Alex Storjohann led the way with a pair of goals and an assist as Columbus regained its scoring magic. In all, five different River Dragons scored as Columbus earned a much-needed three points to stay just ahead of the Carolina Thunderbirds in the Continental Division standings.

Justin MacDonald, Josh Pietrantonio, Cody Wickline and Alexander Jmaeff also scored in the contest. Talor Joseph made 16 saves for his third win of the season.

The game marked the third time Columbus has scored six-or-more goals this season.

The same two teams go back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame show kicking off one half-hour before game time on 106.9 Really Rocks and the River Dragons YouTube page.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Pick Up Fifth Straight Win, 4-1, over Port Huron

Ford and Baker pick up two points each in victory

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Coming off four straight victories, the Carolina Thunderbirds never trailed Friday night at home, taking down the Port Huron Prowlers, 4-1, at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Carolina (9-2-0) came out quickly putting the pressure on Port Huron (5-5-1) with an early flurry resulting in Nate Keeley's first FPHL goal of his career at the 8:30 mark of the first period. The Claresholm, Alberta native ripped one of the bar and in beating Makar Sokolov giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Carolina wasted no time extending the lead. Dawson Baker found Gus Ford behind the Prowlers defense and beat Sokolov doubling the advantage, 2-0. With the assist, Baker picked up his 100th career point in his third season in the FPHL. With a 2-0 lead, Carolina continued to hold the two-goal advantage going into the third period despite Joe Kennedy getting a game misconduct at the 16:17 mark of the second.

In the third period, Port Huron broke through. On the power play, Brandon Picard beat Mario Cavaliere for his seventh goal of the year, cutting the lead in half, 2-1. The Thunderbirds held onto the lead and in the final five minutes put the visitors away.

Petr Panacek found Jiri Pestuka in the slot and the two Czech natives combined for Carolina's third goal at the 17:33 point in the third, extending the lead back to two, 3-1. 28 seconds later with Port Huron's net empty, Baker picked up an empty net goal from his own blue line, finishing off the Prowlers, 4-1.

Carolina with the win picked up its fifth straight victory dating back to November 17th and have now defeated Port Huron in four straight matchups.

The Thunderbirds and Prowlers meet for game two on Saturday evening at the Annex. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Winston-Salem.

PROWLERS FALL IN CAROLINA

by Will Wiegelman

Winston-Salem, NC - The Port Huron Prowlers dropped the first game of their three-in-three with the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-1 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on Dec. 1. Carolina extends its win streak to five games.

"Today was disappointing," said Prowlers' assistant coach Chris Paulin. "That's a rivalry game, that's a team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year and I didn't think we started very well. I thought we played really well in the third period but against a good team like Carolina, it's going to take more than 20 minutes to beat them. I think tomorrow we need to be a lot more prepared and we will be."

Nate Keeley opened the scoring with his first as a pro in the first as he fired a wrist shot over Makar Sokolov's glove in the first. Gus Ford extended the lead 19 seconds into the middle frame off a pass from Dawson Baker.

With Joe Kennedy off with a five-minute major, Brandon Picard fired a laser past Mario Cavaliere's blocker to cut the lead in half 38 seconds into the third. It was Picard's team-high seventh of the year.

That 2-1 score held until late when Jiri Pestuka scored the dagger off the rush with 2:27 to go. Baker hit the empty net to cap it off.

Matt Graham and Sam Marit got the assists on Picard's goal and Sokolov made 34 saves in his first loss of the season.

"I thought [Sokolov] played excellent," Paulin said. "I thought he gave us a chance to win. It's a team sport, you need everyone kicking, all 18 guys, but I thought Makar played really well. He's been solid for us all season."

Ford and Baker finished with a goal and an assist apiece while Cavaliere stopped 25 Prowler shots in the victory.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 6:05 P.M. and will be broadcast live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

"We need to be a little bit more prepared," Paulin said. "I told the guys afterward that it's on the coaching staff to make sure they're prepared. I thought tonight, we were a little bit underprepared, so that's our fault. We'll go in and make sure the group is prepared for tomorrow night. [We need to] start the game with a sense of urgency, which we did not have tonight and I thought we were outplayed for 40 minutes and we, honestly, deserved the fate we got."

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS LOSING STREAK EXTENDED TO FOUR, EDGED OUT IN OT BY MOTOR CITY

by Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks were bested by Motor City 5-4 in overtime Friday night. Forward Scott Coash buried the game winner at 2:12 of the extra frame to win it for Motor City.

The Rockers got the party started 58 seconds in. Defenseman Josh Colten tapped in a netside feed to put Motor City in front early. But the Hat Tricks would respond with two goals in the back half of the first. D-man John Macdonald clapped a one-timer home for his first goal of the season after missing the last six games. Forwards Chase Harwell and Michael Falanga assisted on the score. About five minutes later, at 16:34, Falanga one-timed a slot pass from Nick DiNicola under the bar to put the Hat Tricks in the lead.

Early in the second, Corey Cunningham blasted a power-play goal past the outstretched glove of Rockers goalie Trevor Babin for his first goal as a Hat Trick. Forwards Daniel McKitrick and Sam Dabrowski had the assists.

After the Hat Tricks rattled off three consecutive goals, the Rockers did the same with two in the second and one early in the third.

Forward TJ Delaney found the back of the net at 9:10 to bring the Rockers within one while forward Brad Reitter knotted the score at 16:25 on the power play.

In the third, Motor City pushed ahead 2:02 in. Coash snapped the go-ahead goal inside the near post to give the Rockers a 4-3 lead. But the Hat Tricks answered 14 ticks later. Cunningham roofed his second score of the night to even it up again. The next 18 minutes were scoreless.

In overtime, the Rockers had a goal disallowed following a review but prevailed on that same power play at 2:12 to win it.

Babin made 46 saves for Motor City while Conor McCollum stopped 33 of 37 shots.

The Hat Tricks have dropped four straight games, two in extra time. Danbury sits in third place in the Empire Division at 6-8-0-1.

The Hat Tricks and Rockers do it again Saturday night at 7 p.m. inside the Danbury Ice Arena. This is the only weekend the teams square-off this year..

Motor City Rockers Overcome Review, Beat Danbury 5-4 in OT

by Ben Szilagy

Danbury, CT - The Motor City Rockers claimed a 5-4 overtime win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday night.

It's the first win at Danbury Arena for the Rockers Organization.

Motor City thought it had the game won 1:33 into the extra frame while the Rockers were on the power play. A drive from the far side circle bounced to Derek Makimaa's stick. The 6-foot-2 Forward swiped at the puck and Danbury Goaltender Connor McCollum made another save. During the flurry that ensued, Makimaa found the puck again and fired what was originally deemed a game winning goal.

It was reviewed and determined that the puck did not cross the line.

The Rockers were able to retain possession after the ensuing face-off. Josh Colton picked up the puck from behind the net and centered it to Pavel Svintsov in the high slot. Svintsov cycled the puck down low to Coash who fired the game winning goal 37-seconds after the review.

Coash extended his point streak to seven games tonight, and earned his second game winning goal this season.

The Rockers began the game with a quick goal from Josh Colten who finished a one-timer from the stick of Makimaa for his third of the season and a 1-0 lead 58-second into the first period.

Danbury erased the lead with two goals, one from John Macdonald who had a point blank opportunity for his first of the season with 8:35 left in the first and the other from Michael Falanga five minutes later for a 2-1 lead.

Danbury added another goal in the second period for its third straight of the game off the power play Corey Cunningham's first of the season and a 3-1 lead 3:53 into the second period.

The Rockers dug in and fought back with two goals of its own off the sticks of TJ Delaney for his second of the season and Brad Reitter who fired a hard blast from the high slot for Motor City's lone power play conversion of the game that tied the game back up at 3-3.

Coash gave Motor City a lead 2:02 into the third period, but it was wiped away 14 second later when Cunningham earned his second of the game on a back-hand shot that was roofed on the short side.

Motor City and Danbury will play again on Saturday at 7pm before the Rockers travel to Watertown to face the Wolves on Sunday night.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

ZYDECO COACH GRAHAM GAINS HIS FIRST WIN, 5-1

by Patricia Brown

Baton Rouge, LA, -The Baton Rouge Zydeco hosted the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night, dominating with a 5-1 under interim head coach M.J. Graham.

The Zydeco opened the scoring in the 1st period with a goal from Karageorgos to make out 1-0. Goaltender Greg Hussey had several saves to start the period. As the period pursued the Mississippi Sea Wolves tied the game 1-1 on a goal from Lucas Helland. Towards the end of the period, a line brawl broke out and players cleared off both team's benches.

The tempers continued in the 2nd period with eight total penalties. There were 19 total shots in the period with Don Carter being the only one to connect, making it 2-1 Zydeco.

In the 3rd period, the Zydeco netted three goals to rally for a 5-1 win. Over 100 penalty minutes were recorded during the game with much animosity between the players. Both Cutting and Helland were sent off in the 3rd period.

With the win, the Zydeco improved to 2-10-0-1-0 on the season and will host the Sea Wolves tomorrow night for game 2 of this series at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.