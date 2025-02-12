River Dragons Fall at Athens Despit MacDonald's Hatty

ATHENS, GA - Justin MacDonald's hat trick could not make up for Garrett Milan's hat trick plus an assist to lead the Athens Rock Lobsters to a 6-4 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Wednesday night.

Trailing 6-3 late in the game, Columbus scored in a five-on-three power play with 4:20 remaining, but despite being on the power play for almost the entire rest of the game due to a rare three minor penalties assessed against Kayson Gallant on the same play, the River Dragons could get no closer.

Connor Lind scored the other goal for Columbus, which scored three power play goals in a game for the first time this season.

Columbus is back at home Friday at 7:05 on Date Night at Saturday is the next Chick-fil-A Midland, Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack night, available online at www.rdragons.com. It's also non-profit night, a great chance to meet organizations right here in the Chattahoochee Valley making a difference every day!

