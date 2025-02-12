FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Win Sixth Straight, Defeat River Dragons 6-4

by Bryce Gaubert

Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters claimed their sixth consecutive victory as they defeated the Columbus River Dragons 6-4 on Wednesday night at Akins Ford Arena.

The River Dragons opened the scoring early, with Justin MacDonald finding the back of the net just 45 seconds into the first period.

However, the Rock Lobsters responded with four unanswered goals, starting with Kayson Gallant three minutes after the River Dragons took the lead. Garrett Milan and Orca Wiesblatt followed, with Milan scoring his first on the power play and later adding another power-play goal. The River Dragons answered four minutes after Milan's second goal with a Connor Lind unassisted power-play goal.

The second period saw Columbus make a change in net, as Sammy Bernard replaced Matt Petizian. The River Dragons controlled play, firing 22 shots toward William Lavalliere, but he turned them all aside. Meanwhile, the Rock Lobsters managed just five shots on goal in the period.

The third period brought more action as Columbus cut the deficit to one just three minutes in. Garrett Milan completed his hat trick later in the period, while Kayson Gallant added his second of the game-both on the power play-to give Athens a three-goal cushion. Justin MacDonald completed his own hat trick with five minutes remaining, also on the power play.

Captain Carter Shinkaruk earned first-star honors after assisting on five of the Rock Lobsters' six goals.

The Rock Lobsters (24-4-2, 65 points) head to Danville, Ill., this Friday for a three-game series against the Dashers of Danville.

MacDonald's Hat Trick Not Enough River Dragons Fall 6-4

by Dana Barker

Athens, GA - Justin MacDonald's hat trick could not make up for Garrett Milan's hat trick plus an assist to lead the Athens Rock Lobsters to a 6-4 win over the Columbus River Dragons on Wednesday night.

Trailing 6-3 late in the game, Columbus scored in a five-on-three power play with 4:20 remaining, but despite being on the power play for almost the entire rest of the game due to a rare three minor penalties assessed against Kayson Gallant on the same play, the River Dragons could get no closer.

Connor Lind scored the other goal for Columbus, which scored three power play goals in a game for the first time this season.

Columbus is back at home Friday at 7:05 on Date Night at Saturday is the next Chick-fil-A Midland, Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack night, available online at www.rdragons.com. It's also non-profit night, a great chance to meet organizations right here in the Chattahoochee Valley making a difference every day!

