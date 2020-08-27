River Dragons Bring in Ledy for 20-21 Season

August 27, 2020





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Rich Ledy for the 2020-21 season.

Ledy, is a Michigan native who appeared in two games for the River Dragons last season while the team was in Ledy's home state taking on the Port Huron Prowlers in November. He registered one assist in those two games.

"I had the pleasure of coaching Rich last year for a couple of games when he filled in for us, but I've also coached against him when he was in the SPHL" River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard said. "He is a big presence out there that has experience, and that will really help shore up our D-core and get us to spend less time in our own zone."

Ledy, who lists at 6'4", has had stops in Knoxville, Peoria and Pensacola between 2015 and 2018 in the SPHL. In that time he appeared in 70 games and registered 20 points (1G-19A). After his fill-in time with the River Dragons last year, he re-appeared in the SPHL playing two games for the Evansville Thunderbolts and then three games with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

"I've known the management/ownership here in Columbus for a while and know they want to win" Ledy said. "The organization is well put together and I'm happy to be a part of the River Dragons and have a shot at bringing a championship to Columbus."

Get ready for a big-time Columbus River Dragons roster to take the ice in 20-21 with the addition of Ledy and make sure your seat is reserved in the Columbus Civic Center by purchasing a season ticket package at 706-507-GOAL (4625). Ticket plans start as low as $65 and guarantee you don't miss any of the games you want to see!

