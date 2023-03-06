River Dragons Bring Back Carter in Trade with Wolves

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has acquired the rights to defenseman Chase Carter from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for defenseman Tim Payne.

Carter is a familiar name to River Dragons fans, having played 18 games with the team last season during the regular season and five more during the playoffs. The 5-11, 185-pound rearguard is currently on loan to the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL where he has appeared in 23 games with one goal and one assist along with 21 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating. The 23-year-old Truro, Nova Scotia native has also played 17 games with the Wolves this season with two goals and nine assists.

Payne, 26, ultimately did not see any regular season action with the River Dragons after being acquired via trade with the Mississippi Sea Wolves back on February 23. He joins the Wolves after seeing action in a total of 34 games between the Sea Wolves and Elmira Mammoth this season.

Columbus heads to Michigan to take on the Motor City Rockers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Then the River Dragons return home on St. Patrick's Day, wearing special jerseys and hosting the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

